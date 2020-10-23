PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s a Grammy and Oscar winner and on Friday, rapper and actor Common held a concert in Center City, and he had an important message about the election. It was a call to action from Common.
Performing at a Socially-Distanced Concert in front of Philadelphia City Hall to encourage folks to #Vote! pic.twitter.com/DGMM5HvZ1g
— COMMON (@common) October 23, 2020
“I want you to vote. We’re going to do it for the people,” Common said. “When we vote, we stand up for our people.”
Hundreds of Philadelphians were surprised as they walked around City Hall on Friday afternoon to be greeted by a concert by Common.
The concert was hosted by several organizations, but the message was to cast your ballot for the presidential election on Nov. 3. The concert was technically closed to the public, but over 200 people were granted socially distanced access to Common after the show.
Voting lines wrapped around City Hall, but the concert gave people voting and just walking by a chance to enjoy some music while they waited.
“I heard the music, pushing the baby and I’m like, ‘We’re going to cross the street,’” North Philadelphia resident Amber Mathis said, “and it was Common. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re stopping.’ We sung and we danced and we had a good time.”
Common stood and took some selfies afterward as well, again telling people to make sure they vote.
