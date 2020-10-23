Comments
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Someone in Bucks County is $1 million richer. A $1 million-winning Extreme Cash Scratch-Off was sold at GIANT Food Stores in Quakertown.
The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $1,000,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
Former SEPTA Police Sergeant Charged In Alleged Baton Attack On Protesters
Narberth Ordinance Will Fine People $15 Caught Without A Face Covering
You must log in to post a comment.