CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say followed another man for several blocks before shooting him last month. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Fitzwater Street in Center City, around 1 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The 42-year-old victim was shot in the left thigh.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was captured on neighborhood video fleeing from the scene.

Police: Man Followed By Suspect For Several Blocks Before Shot In Center City

If you have information on this incident, call police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Comments