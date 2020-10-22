Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials are expected to announce a new plan to provide support for the restaurant and bar industry. Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by Rep. Dan Deasy, Rep. Ed Gainey, Rep. Jake Wheatley and Sen. Wayne Fontana in Pittsburgh to discuss the challenges the industry faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The press conference will begin at 2 p.m.
You can watch the press conference on CBSPhilly.com.
