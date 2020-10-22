Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Another reopening on the road to recovery. The Masonic Library and Museum of Pennsylvania on Broad Street has reopened for limited public tours.
Despite the pandemic, the organization was still able to hold its annual “Open Art Competition.”
The winning artwork is on display and up for sale.
For more information, click here.
