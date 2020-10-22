Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 6100 block of Castor Avenue.
Police say they found the 28-year-old victim shot in the head. He’s in extremely critical condition.
Investigators say they found a hat and a spilled bottle of beer at the scene.
There’s no word on a motive for the violence and police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
