PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 6100 block of Castor Avenue.

Police say they found the 28-year-old victim shot in the head. He’s in extremely critical condition.

Investigators say they found a hat and a spilled bottle of beer at the scene.

There’s no word on a motive for the violence and police have not made any arrests.

