PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Teachers in the Philadelphia School District could vote to authorize a strike on Wednesday. They have been working without a contract since the summer.
Contract talks between the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the School District of Philadelphia are stalled.
The PFT represents 13,000 teachers, counselors, librarians and other public school workers.
They are asking for a 2.5% wage increase, which is in line with other city workers’ wage increases.
PFT is expected to meet with its members on Wednesday night.
