PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources confirm to Eyewitness News a tentative deal has been reached between the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the School District of Philadelphia. Teachers have been working without a contract since the summer.
There is no word on exactly what the tentative deal entails.
The PFT represents 13,000 teachers, counselors, librarians and other public school workers.
They had asked for a 2.5% wage increase, which is in line with other city workers’ wage increases.
