PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Loved ones of a young woman killed by an alleged drunk driver in January are pleading for justice. It’s been months since the driver confessed but now he is nowhere to be found.

Pennsylvania State Police are appealing to the public to help them find a South Jersey man wanted for vehicular homicide. Police say 26-year-old Aaron Sims caused a fatal crash that killed a young woman visiting Philadelphia earlier this year.

Chloe Robertson was just 21 years old when she was killed in a two-car crash on I-676 in Center City on Jan. 25.

“We didn’t get to graduate together, she won’t be the maid of honor at her sister’s wedding anymore,” said Robertson’s boyfriend, Bryce Tamborra.

“He’s out there living his life, and we’re all trying to pick up the pieces without her.” -Bryce Tamborra, bf of Chloe Robertson, 21y/o killed when her Uber was hit by an alleged drunk driver on I-676. @PAStatePolice are looking for Aaron Sims of Camden, NJ @CBSPhilly @ 430/530pm pic.twitter.com/jHOeUDcKfX — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) October 21, 2020

Robertson, of Orlando, Florida, was a senior at West Virginia University and was visiting a friend in Philadelphia. She and her friend were in an Uber that Tamborra called for her.

“I just stayed on the line to make sure she got into the right car and stuff,” he said. “I just heard a loud bang and I didn’t think anything of it. I just thought she dropped her phone, and then it just got, the silence was deafening.”

Pennsylvania State Police say the Uber was hit from behind by a speeding car driven by Sims, of Camden, New Jersey. Robertson was killed, while her friend and the Uber driver were seriously hurt.

“Further investigation yielded that Aaron Sims did operate his vehicle under the influence of both drugs and alcohol,” said Trooper William Butler of Philadelphia’s Troop K Station.

Butler said Sims came to the Troop K barracks the very next day and confessed. But a warrant for his arrest was not issued until June and he hasn’t been seen since.

“After the warrant was confirmed, he was then wanted, and after which he refused to cooperate,” Butler said.

Nine months after his girlfriend’s life was taken so abruptly, Tamborra says he and her family need closure and justice.

“He’s out there living his life, and we’re all trying to pick up the pieces and live without her,” he said.

PA Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to Sims’ arrest. Contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop K or PA Crimestoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

