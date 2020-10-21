PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old is dead after a double shooting in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street just before midnight Tuesday.
Police say 19-year-old Tyrone Coach, of the 2600 block of South Shields Street, was shot multiple times in the head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the left forearm. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
