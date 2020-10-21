Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 18-year-old man has died after he was shot while walking to the Front Street Gym in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened along the 2000 block East Clearfield Street around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police say the teen was walking to the boxing gym when a gunman opened fire. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died early Wednesday morning.
Officials say at least 12 shots were fired by a man wearing all black and a surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
