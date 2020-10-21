CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council held a virtual hearing on Wednesday to discuss reinstating the city’s eviction moratorium and other protections for renters. The eviction moratorium ended on Oct. 17.

A bill introduced by councilwoman Helen Gym would reinstate the moratorium until Dec. 31.

Other bills offering protection for renters have also been introduced for council’s consideration.

