PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who was taken into custody Tuesday after the shooting of a FedEx driver has been released. The delivery driver was shot on the job around noon, at 3rd and Christian Streets in Queen Village.
Neighbors say the driver had just dropped off packages at homes when a gunman opened fire, critically wounding the driver.
There is still no word on a suspect.
