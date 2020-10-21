TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating a tragedy in Trenton as two brothers were shot and killed in their own home. Police believe the home was targeted.

A family friend provided these photos they say is of the brothers who were shot and killed. Police identified the two victims as 8-year-old Johnny Perez and 16-year-old Gustavo Perez https://t.co/mjLMWRqzEE pic.twitter.com/pZ4qV8p6J8 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 21, 2020

Police are still trying to figure out who was the intended target.

“Man, I’m not going to see them no more,” said the victims’ brother, Antonio Perez. “I can’t, that image in my head. It hurt, bro.”

Trenton police swarmed the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after, they say, a gunman opened fire from outside.

Police say 8-year-old Johnny Perez and his brother, 16-year-old Gustavo Perez, were on the second floor when they were each shot and killed.

“I lost my two little brothers to some stupid little war that’s going on out here,” Perez said.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene after the deadly shooting. Officers also believe the home was targeted.

Police are working with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office to figure out who was the intended target.

“One of the victims was familiar with us,” Trenton Police Director Sheilah Coley said.

Coley revealed Wednesday one of the victims had a history with officers.

“I didn’t want to go into that because I don’t want to cloud what happened last night with their prior history,” she said.

As police work to find a motive, the victims’ older brother tells Eyewitness News the deadly shooting may have been karma.

“I remember everything I’ve done, bro,” Perez said. “I hurt a lot of people and I think this is karma, bro. This is karma.”

He wouldn’t elaborate much more than that.

Officers are reviewing security video from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911.

