WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says a suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a man outside of his Willingboro home. Barry Barino, 28, was shot and killed outside his home on Maplewick Lane on Oct. 8.
Authorities say 29-year-old Kwacey Owens, of Willingboro, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges in Barino’s shooting death.
Owens was served with the warrant on Tuesday in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, where he has been held since being arrested last week on a weapons charge related to this case.
Authorities say Owens and Barino were acquaintances and that Owens was inside the victim’s home a short time before luring him outside to shoot him.
The motive for the deadly shooting remains under investigation.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Pennsylvania Officials Confirm First COVID-19 Positive Cat In State
Bill Cosby’s Latest Mugshot Trending On Social Media As He Appears To Be Smiling
You must log in to post a comment.