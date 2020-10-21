CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gustavo Perez, Johnny Perez, Local, Trenton News

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy and his 8-year-old brother were killed Tuesday night when someone opened fire on their home in Trenton, authorities said. It happened on the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 10:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say the two siblings, 8-year-old Johnny Perez and 16-year-old Gustavo Perez, were struck and killed when gunfire was directed at the second floor of the home.

“There is no suspect information at this time and no motive for the murders,” the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

No other information was available.

