TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy and his 8-year-old brother were killed Tuesday night when someone opened fire on their home in Trenton, authorities said. It happened on the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 10:30 p.m.
Prosecutors say the two siblings, 8-year-old Johnny Perez and 16-year-old Gustavo Perez, were struck and killed when gunfire was directed at the second floor of the home.
“We still don’t know what happened. Police are piecing that together.” – #Trenton Mayor @gusciora on the brothers killed Tuesday night https://t.co/arefZi9pN9 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/EVvlS42p98
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 21, 2020
“There is no suspect information at this time and no motive for the murders,” the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
No other information was available.
