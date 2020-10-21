Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a virtual announcement Wednesday morning of a major grant for Habitat for Humanity in Philadelphia. Wells Fargo is partnering with Habitat to fund the renovation of existing homes and construction of new affordable homes in the city.
The local effort is part of a national plan by the bank to help “build and repair” more than 350 affordable homes across the nation.
