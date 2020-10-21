CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former President Barack Obama will be in Philadelphia Wednesday to make his first in-person appearance on behalf of Joe Biden. Campaign sources confirm that Obama will meet with a group of Black males at a community center in North Philadelphia before attending a drive-in rally.

The invitation-only drive-in rally is set to begin at 5:45 p.m. at the sports complex in South Philadelphia.

Obama is expected to make a personal appear to voters during the drive-in rally.

