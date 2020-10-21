PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are 13 days to go until Election Day. And tonight, Philadelphia is the focus of Joe Biden’s campaign, as they bring in former President Barack Obama to get out the vote.

Obama will address a socially-distant crowd at a drive-in rally. It’s the former president’s first in-person appearance on behalf of Biden.

Obama’s trip to Philadelphia underscores the importance of Pennsylvania as a battleground state.

The crowd at the drive-in rally at the sports complex in South Philadelphia is fired up and ready to hear from Obama at his first in-person appearance of campaign 2020.

“I’m super excited. I’ve been working with students since March, trying to get everybody registered in the Philadelphia School District, so I have a team of students I’ve been working with and they’re so excited and have really been putting in the work to get their peers registered and ready,” voter Angelique Hinton said.

The ticketed event of about 200 people is made up of mostly Biden-Harris campaign volunteers. All say they want to see change.

“I’m thinking about having real leadership and solutions to our many, many problems that we have in this country,” voter Allison Glickman said.

Just before taking the stage at the sports complex, Obama met with a small group of Black male leaders and male voters in North Philadelphia to discuss issues affecting their communities and to impress upon them the importance of their voting presence in this election.

“It’s not that voting makes everything perfect, it’s that it makes things better,” Obama said at the meeting.

“I think Black males are going to shock a lot of people. I think we’re gonna come out 96% for Vice President Joe Biden. I think people are galvanized to come out here to vote, they’re energized and I think that — I don’t want to get too political — but we have a reason to come out here and vote,” voter Hassan Freeman said.

Obama is expected to take the stage in South Philly at 6 p.m.

