PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are preparing for a Thursday night NFC East showdown against the Giants in South Philly. With so many players banged up and it being a short week, the Eagles will continue to rely on the backups against the Giants.

Boston Scott appears to be in line to get the bulk of the carries this week.

“I’m definitely ready. It’s a blessing to get the opportunity. I trust in Doug [Pederson’s] game plan and I’m just ready to go out there. I know everyone is gonna be firing on all cylinders. I’m just looking forward to contributing in whatever way I can,” Scott said.

Zach Ertz will reportedly miss a month with an ankle injury, and Dallas Goedert is still out. The tight end duties will fall on seven-year vet Richard Rodgers.

“You go through the week preparing, I’ve been preparing for three years now and I haven’t seen the field so it’s just fun to know that your hard work and preparation are starting to pay off,” Rodgers said.

Against the Ravens, Travis Fulgham caught another touchdown, so did tight end Jason Croom. He didn’t play a down of football all of last year.

Carson Wentz says it his job to get everyone on the same page.

“It’s a lot of conversation and just making sure I see it the same way they do and vice versa so that come Thursday night, we’re on top of it. Obviously, in a perfect world, we’d have all sorts of banked reps and a whole offseason and all those things. But it’s the hand your dealt and there’s no excuses,” Wentz said.

Look good, feel good, play good? Tomorrow night, the Eagles will pull out a lethal combo — black jersey and black pants.

Against the Giants, wearing that color combination, the Birds are 6-0. Does that matter to Pederson?

“We have a saying around here: ‘Everything matters.’ It goes from uniform choice color to meetings. I think about a lot of things in making sure we’re prepared,” Pederson said.

Forget the jersey, the Eagles have dominated the Giants in recent years no matter what they wear. Since 2014, the Birds have won 11 of 12 matchups including each of the last six.

And on a short week in the Pederson era, the Eagles are 4-0. Wentz thinks he knows why.

“We just play fast, we don’t overcomplicate things. Same thing for the defense, they don’t usually have a whole lot of new stuff so you can really just watch the tape and go play,” Wentz said. “I think we’ve done a good job of that over the years and hopefully, we can continue that streak.”