VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Virtua Health rolled out a mobile grocery store on Tuesday. The Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store made its debut outside Virtua Hospital in Voorhees.
The 40-foot, retrofitted bus, stocked with healthy, affordable foods, will be used to improve food access in Camden and Burlington Counties.
“We know that access to healthy, fresh foods will help to strengthen our communities and transform lives,” said Virtua Health CEO Dennis Pullin.
The mobile grocery store will begin serving South Jersey communities later this year.
