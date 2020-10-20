CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Delaware County are searching for whoever shot a woman dead while she was driving her car. Police say she was an innocent bystander.

Security video shows the moments a car slowly strikes a utility pole in Chester City Monday afternoon just after a gunman opened fire nearby at 9th Street and Central Avenue.

https://t.co/4PeMIUqm6X pic.twitter.com/5pxztXPqLL — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 20, 2020

The video then shows people rushing to see if the woman in the driver’s seat is OK. But officers tell Eyewitness News a stray bullet struck the woman in her side, killing her.

Police identified her as 62-year-old Diana Davis of Chester.

“It’s terrible, it’s terrible,” Antonio Beauford of Chester City said. “But what do we do?”

A bent sign pole was left behind after the crash.

Neighbors say Davis was probably coming home from work at the time.

Another car was also hit in the shooting. Two women and a child were inside. Police say no one in that car was hurt.

Now, people who knew Davis have a message for her killer.

“Turn yourself in man. Turn your damn dumb self in. It doesn’t make no sense. That’s somebody’s mother, man. Somebody’s grandmother. Turn yourself in!” Beauford said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Chester City police.