PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two universities in Philadelphia and New Jersey were ranked among the top 15 universities around the world. U.S. News and World Report released its 2021 U.S. News Best Global Universities Tuesday.
New Jersey’s Princeton University fell just shy of the top 10, coming in at No. 11.
And Philadelphia’s University of Pennsylvania landed the No. 14 spot.
This year’s ranking included educational institutions from 86 countries, up from 81 countries last year. The report examined a total of 38 subjects, including 10 new ones, in order to determine the ranking.
“The Best Global Universities methodology places significant emphasis on academic research,” said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. “With rankings by subject, region and country, students and their families can easily learn more about schools based on their specific needs and interests.”
The United States had the most universities included in the ranking with 255. China had 176, the United Kingdom had 87 and France had 70.
The top three universities across the globe were Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Stanford University.
You must log in to post a comment.