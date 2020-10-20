PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Teachers in Philadelphia could vote to authorize a strike as soon as Wednesday. Educators have been working without a contract since the summer.
Contract talks between the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the School District of Philadelphia are stalled.
PFT represents 13,000 teachers, counselors, librarians and other public school workers.
“This is not a situation that is fair to the educators who are working tirelessly day in and day out, to be there for their students, to provide for them, to educate them in an environment that is enormously challenging,” said Hillary Linardopoulos with PFT.
“You all know talks are ongoing so we are confident — or hopeful, I should say — that we will come to a resolution as soon as possible that will allow us both to do the work that we want to do, and that is to educate the children of Philadelphia,” said Monica Lewis with the School District of Philadelphia.
Teachers are asking for a 2.5% wage increase, which is in line with other city workers’ wage increases. They also want a one-year contract extension.
Their current contract expired on Aug. 31.
