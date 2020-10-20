PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a man was shot and killed by a person he was trying to rob in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Napa Street, shortly before 10 a.m.
Police say when the 31-year-old man tried to rob the person at gunpoint, he pulled out his own weapon and fired, striking the would-be robber in the chest.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the man who fired his gun has been transported to the homicide division.
There’s no word on if charges will be filed.
