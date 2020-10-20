Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A FedEx delivery driver was critically wounded in a shooting in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 800 block of South 3rd Street, shortly before noon.
The approximately 30-year-old driver was shot in the chest and leg.
He was transported to Jefferson Hospital by police and is currently in critical condition.
One man has been arrested.
