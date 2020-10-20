Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a grand opening on Tuesday for a center aimed at helping students and parents during the pandemic. Philadelphia Community Stakeholders held a ribbon-cutting for its Pod and Parent Resource Center.
It’s located at Bible Way Baptist Church on North 52nd Street.
The center offers numerous services including adult supervision and support for students engaged in virtual learning.
