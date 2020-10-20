PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers who travel southbound along Lincoln Drive can expect delays through the rest of the week. Philadelphia’s Streets Department announced that the southbound lane of Lincoln Drive between Wissahickon and Ridge Avenues has been closed to traffic.
This closure comes after a routine inspection discovered a large piece of the guiderail had been damaged from being hit.
The southbound (inbound) lane along Lincoln Drive between Wissahickon and Ridge Avenues has been closed to traffic to schedule emergency guiderail repairs. Closure expected through the end of the week https://t.co/OJdLlAn2JQ. pic.twitter.com/PUNS6RtcCl
— philastreets (@PhilaStreets) October 20, 2020
Officials say the closure is expected to remain in effect through the end of the week.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes during this lane closure as delays are expected during rush hour traffic. Southbound traffic will be required to merge into a single lane at Gypsy Lane and stay in a single lane from Gypsy Lane to Ridge Avenue.
Northbound traffic will not be affected.
