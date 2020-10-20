SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday he was nominating Angelica Allen-McMillan to be the state’s next education commissioner. The appointment comes as the states’ more than 600 school districts work through the COVID-19 outbreak, with many holding online-only or hybrid lessons.
Allen-McMillan will succeed Lamont Repollet, who announced his plan to leave over the summer to take the top post at Kean University. Kevin Dehmer has been serving as interim commissioner since Repollet’s departure.
Allen-McMillan currently serves at the superintendent of Morris County schools.
The state’s education commissioner must be confirmed by the state Senate. The commissioner oversees the state Education Department, conducts statewide tests and is in charge of doling out billions of dollars in state aid to school districts.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.
MORE FROM CBS3:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
3 Delaware Women Arrested After Robbery, Pursuit In Wilmington, State Police Say
Troopers Find Driver Shot To Death In Vehicle While Responding To Crash On I-95 In Delaware County, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.