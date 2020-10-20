Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If the pandemic has you homebound and reluctant to go out, you can still get a real Christmas tree this holiday season. Lowe’s home improvement company is offering free Christmas tree delivery.
Starting Friday, Oct. 30, customers can order fresh-cut trees and wreaths online or at stores and have them delivered in two to five days.
In order for it to be free, it has to be $45 or more.
