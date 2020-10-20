Driver Shot, Killed On I-95 In Tinicum Township Identified As Clifford Douby

BREAKING:FedEx Delivery Driver Critically Wounded After Shot Twice In Queen Village, Philly Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a driver who was found shot dead after crashing on Interstate-95 in Tinicum Township on Monday. Pennsylvania State Police say 31-year-old Clifford Douby was driving southbound around 5:30 p.m. when another person in a car drove up beside him and opened fire.

Credit: Fergie Douby/Facebook

Douby was hit and crashed into both guardrails on the highway near exit 9.

When troopers responded to the crash, they found Douby dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact state police at 484-840-1000.

