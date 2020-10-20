Driver Shot, Killed On I-95 In Tinicum Township Identified As Clifford Douby

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a driver who was found shot dead after crashing on Interstate-95 in Tinicum Township on Monday. Pennsylvania State Police say 31-year-old Clifford Douby was driving southbound around 5:30 p.m. when another person in a car drove up beside him and opened fire.
Douby was hit and crashed into both guardrails on the highway near exit 9.
When troopers responded to the crash, they found Douby dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact state police at 484-840-1000.
MORE FROM CBS3:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
3 Delaware Women Arrested After Robbery, Pursuit In Wilmington, State Police Say
Troopers Find Driver Shot To Death In Vehicle While Responding To Crash On I-95 In Delaware County, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.