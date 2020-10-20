DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health officials say they are concerned about an uptick in positive COVID-19 test results. They say are hitting a low this summer, new cases have been ticking up.
Contact tracers are finding many of the cases are linked to private gatherings.
“Two pretty significant outbreaks related to religious services and two pretty significant outbreaks related to weddings,” said Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Additionally, we’re seeing high numbers of indoor events and house parties and we just can’t emphasize enough how incredibly important it is to be cautious.”
Health officials say restaurants are the number one place people have been before testing positive.
