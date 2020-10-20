PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To the surprise of no one, Dallas Cowboys fans complain more than any other NFL fanbase, according to a survey from MIBets. Unfortunately, Eagles fans aren’t much better, ranking fifth.
According to the survey of more than 5,000 fans, Cowboys fans’ worst habit was a “victim mentality.” Eagles fans’ worst trait was complaining about bad officiating.
Rounding out the top five were the Patriots at No. 2, followed by the Bills, Bears and Eagles.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the least annoying fans in the league, the survey found.
Super Bowl 52 loser Tom Brady was found to be the quarterback who complains the most in the league. Nick Foles was fifth.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick complained the most, the survey found.
