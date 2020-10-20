CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester police say Diana Davis, a 62-year-old woman, was killed when she was struck by gunfire while driving Monday afternoon. Police were called to the area of 9th & Tilghman Streets around 1 p.m. for a reported car crash.
Upon arrival, officers found a gray Ford Fusion had struck a pole. Police say Davis was unresponsive.
Police found two bullet holes in the car — one in the passenger side door and another in the trunk. Paramedics arrived on scene and found Davis had been shot in the side.
She was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Police say numerous shell casings were found in the area of 9th Street and Central Avenue. A vehicle occupied by two women and a 1-year-old child was also struck by gunfire in the area. No one in that vehicle was injured.
If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call police.
