CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — As flu season approaches, health officials are trying to make it as easy as possible to get the flu vaccine. Camden residents lined up at a drive-thru flu shot event at Dudley Grange Park.
It was provided by the Camden County Health Department.
Click here to find upcoming flu shot clinics in Camden County.
