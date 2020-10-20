WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — Delaware State Police said Saturday they had arrested three women on multiple charges in connection with a robbery at a sporting goods store during which two employees were pepper-sprayed. Police said in a news release that they responded Friday evening to the Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 1000 Brandywine Boulevard in Wilmington after a report of a robbery.

When troopers arrived, they saw a vehicle fleeing the parking lot and began a pursuit.

The suspects traveled into Pennsylvania before returning to Delaware, where troopers used stop sticks to disable their vehicle, the news release said.

According to police, the women fled the store with unpaid merchandise after one of them pepper-sprayed a 53-year-old male employee and a 30-year-old female employee when confronted. The male employee was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Arrested were 22-year-old Andrea Jackson-Deloatch of Wilmington, 20-year-old Destine Williams of New Castle, and 22- year-old Raniyah T. Knight of Wilmington.

Police said all three had been arraigned; Williams was released on bail and two were in custody.

A listed phone number for Williams could not be found, and it was not immediately clear if any of the women had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

