BREAKING:Missing 12-Year-Old Tymin Coleman Found Safe In New Jersey, Mother Confirms
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Lumberton news, Tymin Coleman

LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) – A missing 12-year-old boy from New Jersey has been found safe, his mother confirmed Monday morning. Family members could be heard cheering outside of the Lumberton home after news that Tymin Coleman was located.

Police say he went missing in the Hollybrook neighborhood, near Estate and Glendwoods Roads, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Credit: CBS3

He had been last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, red sneakers and a tie-dye hat.

MORE FROM CBS3:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

Reading Mayor Says ‘Trump-Pence Administration Misled The American People’ After Vice President’s Campaign Stop

CBS3 Pet Project: What It Means When Your Dog, Cat Gets The ‘Zoomies’

Comments