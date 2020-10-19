LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) – A missing 12-year-old boy from New Jersey has been found safe, his mother confirmed Monday morning. Family members could be heard cheering outside of the Lumberton home after news that Tymin Coleman was located.
Police say he went missing in the Hollybrook neighborhood, near Estate and Glendwoods Roads, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
MISSING CHILD FOUND: Jasmin Jackson emotionally shares that her son Tymin Coleman, 12, has been located & is safe. The Lumberton boy went missing around 6pm Sunday. Jackson wanted to thank everyone who helped search for her son. I’ll have a #LIVE report @CBSPhilly @ Noon pic.twitter.com/TmEVBxseO3
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) October 19, 2020
He had been last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, red sneakers and a tie-dye hat.
