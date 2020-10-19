TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are urging everyone to keep up the fight against the coronavirus as daily COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month. The state recorded over 1,100 new cases Monday, the highest seen in months.

“These numbers are sobering, I have to say,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The state recorded 1,192 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths. State officials say the upward trend began about a month ago and the increase follows national trends.

Officials say this is not the time to let your guard down.

“I know we are all tired of COVID-19 and precautions to prevent the spread of disease and the restrictions we have ordered. It is understandable that residents want life to go back to normal, but as we approach holiday season, now is the time to double down,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

Persichilli says that includes social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and limiting gatherings.

Officials say the main culprit of the increasing cases are private gatherings.

“This is an individual call to arms right now, but folks have do everything they can, especially when they are in a home, congregate living, which is beyond our ability to regulate or enforce compliance,” Murphy said.

Despite its own travel quarantine threshold, Murphy says additional lockdown restrictions will not be imposed at this time. He says hospitalizations remain lower and personal protection equipment is available for hospital workers.

But, they say, the next few months may be a real test.

“As the weather gets colder and people move inside, the risk of transmission increases,” Persichilli said.

