HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continue to climb. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine issued a plea for residents to do their part to keep the situation from getting worse.
“We’ve now seen 14 days where we have reported more than 1,000 new cases of the virus each day,” Levine said.
“The fall resurgence is here and while we always have to take this deadly virus seriously, now is really the time to double down on our efforts to keep ourselves and the people around us safe. This is a plea to do just that,” Wolf said. “So we need to stay vigilant and we need to stay together on this.”
Hospitalizations throughout Pennsylvania also continue to rise.
Since Sept. 22, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled.
