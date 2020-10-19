PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University researchers have developed criteria to find and treat one of the most dangerous symptoms of COVID-19. It’s a “cytokine storm.”
That’s when the body responds to the virus with a severe immune reaction which can be fatal.
“It can capture those patients very early on that are going to develop the storm. So, before the actual storm comes and by anticipating the storm patients can be treated with the most advanced treatment that we have today. So, the benefit is that those patients who meet the create criteria can be treated more aggressively so the storm can be anticipated and prevented,” said Temple University’s Chief of the Section of Rheumatology, Dr. Roberto Caricchio.
Temple researchers say their criteria uses simple lab tests to find patients at risk.
That means hospitals don’t have to have expensive equipment.
