PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several colleges and universities in the Philadelphia region are among the top 10 in Pennsylvania, according to WalletHub’s 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report. The report compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S.
They looked at the admission rate, student-faculty ratio, student selectivity, safety, career outcomes, and cost and financing.
The University of Pennsylvania topped the list, ranking No. 1 in post-attendance median salary, admission and graduation rates.
Swarthmore College came in at No. 3, ranking first in gender and racial diversity and coming second in graduation rate.
Lehigh University was ranked No. 4 and Villanova University was No. 5., Lafayette College is No. 6 and Haverford College ranked No. 7.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania:
- University of Pennsylvania
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Swarthmore College
- Lehigh University
- Villanova University
- Lafayette College
- Haverford College
- Bucknell University
- University of Pittsburgh
- Allegheny College
Meanwhile, the University of Pennsylvania was No. 10 among the best colleges and universities in the nation. To view the complete list of rankings nationwide, click here.
