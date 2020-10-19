PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The injury bug continues to have its way with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Birds are expected to be without running back Miles Sanders and tight end Zach Ertz when they take on the New York Giants.
Mortensen reports that Ertz, who is tied for the team lead in receptions, is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with an ankle injury.
Eagles expect Miles Sanders to miss Thursday night's game with knee injury… Zach Ertz also expected out for 3-to-4 weeks with an ankle injury, according to sources.
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 19, 2020
Sanders, who suffered a knee injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, is currently fourth in the league in rushing and is 20th in carries.
The 1-4-1 Eagles host the 1-5 New York Giants on Thursday.
You must log in to post a comment.