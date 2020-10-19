CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The injury bug continues to have its way with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Birds are expected to be without running back Miles Sanders and tight end Zach Ertz when they take on the New York Giants.

Mortensen reports that Ertz, who is tied for the team lead in receptions, is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with an ankle injury.

Sanders, who suffered a knee injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, is currently fourth in the league in rushing and is 20th in carries.

The 1-4-1 Eagles host the 1-5 New York Giants on Thursday.

