PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing upward trend in violence. The city’s shootings and homicides are significantly higher than this time last year.
According to the Philadelphia Police Department’s latest Major Crimes Report, homicides in the city are up more than 34% from this time last year.
Shooting incidents are up nearly 59%.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
