PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in broad daylight in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on North 57th Street, just after 8 a.m. Monday.
Police say a man in his 50’s was shot multiple times in the abdomen.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in extremely critical condition.
The suspect was seen wearing all black. No further details have been released.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
