PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in broad daylight in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Shots were fired on the 7500 block of East Walnut Lane, just before noon Monday.
Police say a 35-year-old man was shot four times on the left side, four times on the right side, and once in the buttocks.
He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE FROM CBS3:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Reading Mayor Says ‘Trump-Pence Administration Misled The American People’ After Vice President’s Campaign Stop
CBS3 Pet Project: What It Means When Your Dog, Cat Gets The ‘Zoomies’
You must log in to post a comment.