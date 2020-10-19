GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester Township police say a man was arrested after a five-and-a-half-hour standoff Sunday, during which he threw knives and Molotov cocktails at officers. Police say 33-year-old Oliver Ndemezeng was arrested after the standoff on the 1600 block of Lawncrest Lane.

The incident began when police and a tow truck driver were attempting to move an inoperable vehicle for a parking violation. That’s when police say Ndemezeng threw a glass bottle at the tow truck driver from a second-story window of a townhome.

Police say Ndemezeng began screaming at them and throwing more objects, including what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail. He then attempted to light the window sill on fire with a blow torch and threatened to burn the officers if they moved his car.

More officers arrived at the scene and evacuated family members from the home and other neighboring homes.

Police say Ndemezeng threatened to stab officers if they entered the home, threw knives at them from a window, and barricaded himself inside the residence.

After hours of trying to contact Ndemezeng through phone calls and the use of a bull horn without a response, officers entered the home and found the suspect hiding in the attic.

According to police, Ndemezeng refused to come out and began lighting debris on fire and throwing it at the officers. Police say officers used fire extinguishers to stop the house from catching fire.

Police then used a taser on the suspect and removed him from the home.

“I am very proud of the incredible amount of restraint and professionalism that was demonstrated by our officers, who were directly and dangerously threatened by a very unstable and violent person. This was a great team effort by all involved which resulted in the safe apprehension of someone who was threatening himself and others,” Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said.

Ndemezeng has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and other related charges.

