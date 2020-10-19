Comments
LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey need your help finding a 12-year-old boy from Lumberton. Police say Tymin Coleman was last seen in the Hollybrook neighborhood, near Estate and Glenwood Roads, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, red sneakers and a tie-dye hat.
If you see him or know where he is, please call 911.
