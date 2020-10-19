Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kobe Bryant jersey is now on display in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. The Lower Merion native wore the Lakers jersey during Game 5 of the 2008 NBA Finals.
That is the year he won the NBA’s MVP award.
Bryant was a founding donor of the museum, which opened in 2016.
