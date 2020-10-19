HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Penn State Nittany Lions are expected to travel to Indiana this week as they open their football season against the Hoosiers. But Indiana is on Pennsylvania’s quarantine list.
On Monday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine explained the situation is complicated.
“I think that the governor had recommended that, we were pleased when the Big Ten initially decided that they were not going to play sports. They’ve since changed their decision and I think it is a challenge if you’re going to a state that has significant incident rates and then you come back, which is why we have certain states on a quarantine list,” Levine said.
Dr. Levine said while Penn State is taking precautions, she wishes they were not playing.
