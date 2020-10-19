PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf addressed “pre-canvassing” in Pennsylvania. That’s the process of preparing the ballots before Election Day.
It includes removing the outer envelopes of mail-in ballots and scanning them.
Wolf, the state House and Senate cannot agree on how much time should be allotted for this process.
“Both the Senate and the House are in town this week so if we’re over there we can do something this week and as long as we’re not doing this after 7:00 a.m. on Election Day, anything that we decide that would add to that would be a benefit I think to counties,” Wolf said.
As it stands now, ballots cannot be canvassed until 7 a.m. on Election Day.
